Libyan General Haftar’s forces claim they've bombed Turkish ship ‘loaded with weapons & ammo’ at Tripoli port

A media arm of the Libyan National Army (LNA) has said their forces targeted a cargo vessel that ferried ammunition and weapons from Turkey to the embattled port of Tripoli, where the UN-backed government is headquartered.

“The Turkish ship loaded with weapons and ammunition that docked this morning at the port of Tripoli was destroyed,” reads a short statement published by an LNA Facebook account. It didn’t elaborate on the attack, which appears to have taken place on Tuesday afternoon.

However, Brigadier Khaled Al Mahjoub of the LNA told Al-Arabiya that the vessel had arrived in violation of an arms embargo and was carrying weapons for armed militias.

Ghassan Salame, UN envoy for Libya, also confirmed that the Tripoli port was attacked, lamenting that “the truce is very fragile.”

He was optimistic, however, that “nobody has so far reneged on the principle of accepting the truce and the political process is trying to find a way to move forward.”

Pictures that emerged on social media later in the day show plumes of smoke billowing from the Tripoli harbor.

الجيش الليبي يعلن تدمير سفينة أسلحة وذخائر تركية بميناء طرابلس.. صور pic.twitter.com/kfesplJGEi — محمد الديسطي (@yehia5yehia) February 18, 2020

