‘Terrorists’ launch major attack against Syrian Army in Idlib, reports say ‘pro-Turkish’ militants involved

Syrian state media say “terrorists” have launched a major offensive in the province of Idlib. Some reports suggest “pro-Turkish” militants are also taking part as tensions between Ankara and Damascus mount.

Citing its reporter on the ground, SANA news agency said on Thursday that government troops forces have been repelling militant attacks towards the village of Al-Nayrab, southeast of Idlib. The community was liberated by Damascus earlier this month when the Syrian Army made gains in the areas controlled by pro-Turkish groups.

Turkish media outlets say that the anti-government forces are pressing towards Al-Nayrab and near the city of Saraqib, an important road junction, which was also seized by the Syrian Army in early February. Anadolu reported that intense clashes continued after the militants entered Al-Nayrab, destroying a Syrian tank and an APC, as well as capturing another tank.

Also on rt.com Russian Air Force strikes repel militant attack on Syrian government army in Idlib – Defense Ministry

The militants battling the Syrian army has been heavily supported by Turkish army artillery, the Russian defense ministry said. To avoid further breaches of the defense lines, Moscow launched airstrikes against the “terrorists.” Earlier, reports and videos on social media also suggested that the militants in Idlib were aided by military hardware supplied by Ankara.

#BREAKING: #Turkey backed Islamist militias are in heavy fight with #Syria Arab Army in Al-#Nayrab/ #Neirab in #Idlib's countryside. #Turkish backed militias are equipped with these M113 armoured carriers and M60T main battle tanks which can be seen in this video 1 hour ago. pic.twitter.com/eGRVF14SlA — Babak Taghvaee (Backup) (@BabakTaghvaee1) February 20, 2020

The latter had recently sent army units and commandos across the border, reinforcing its outposts in Idlib Province, which is adjacent to the Aleppo region. Turkish officials openly threatened to start a military operation in support of their proxies if the Syrian army continued advancing towards Idlib, the last-remaining major large stronghold controlled by anti-Damascus groups.

Also on rt.com Turkish military op in Idlib only 'matter of time’, Erdogan warns Damascus

Renewed tensions around Idlib have caused a rift between Turkey and Syria’s ally Russia, which strongly warned Ankara against attacking Syrian troops. The two countries set up a ‘de-escalation zone’ around Idlib, after which Turkey has been accusing Damascus of violating the ceasefire and shelling Turkish troops. Russia, meanwhile, insisted that the government forces only carry out attacks against terrorists, while Ankara had failed on its promise to clear the ‘de-escalation zone’ of jihadist groups.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!