 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

NOAA’s hurricane hunter ‘Kermit’ meets St. Elmo’s fire as it flies through lightning storm in the clouds (VIDEO)

18 Feb, 2020 16:07
Get short URL
© Twitter / NOAA Aircraft Operations Center
© Twitter / NOAA Aircraft Operations Center
The fearless crew of NOAA’s plane Kermit were busy hunting down hurricanes in the North Atlantic, when they were dazzled by a bout of St. Elmo’s fire. Thankfully, the cameras were rolling and captured the awe-inspiring sight.

Kermit is one of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) storm chasing planes participating in the agency’s Ocean Winds research project, which aims to better understand some of the most ferocious weather systems known to man. 

NOAA’s hurricane hunter ‘Kermit’ meets St. Elmo’s fire as it flies through lightning storm in the clouds (VIDEO)
The aircraft flew into a dramatic forked lightning storm. © NOAA Aircraft Operations Center

As an added bonus for putting their lives at risk, the intrepid researchers get to see some truly incredible natural phenomenon. The most recent example came in recent days when they flew into the path of St. Elmo’s fire.

Lieutenant Josh Rannenberg captured extraordinary footage of the spectacular light show, and the NOAA released the video on Tuesday.

St. Elmo's fire is luminous plasma created by a corona discharge in the midst of a strong electric field in the atmosphere. It’s usually only found in some of the more extreme conditions pilots dare to face.

Also on rt.com Relentless lightning storm causes chaos in Seattle (VIDEOS)

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies