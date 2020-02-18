 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Gunman kills one at Thai shopping mall just days after horrific mass shooting

18 Feb, 2020 09:38
The shooting comes in the wake of a mass killing at a Thai shopping mall, file photo. © Global Look Press
A gunman has opened fire in a Bangkok shopping mall, killing at least one person and injuring another on Tuesday afternoon. The incident comes just 10 days after a Thai soldier went on a shooting rampage that left 30 dead.

The shooting reportedly took place outside a beauty clinic inside Century Movie Plaza, close to the city’s Victory Monument.

The deceased victim is believed to be an employee of the clinic. Police have yet to identify the suspect and it is unclear whether they have been detained or not. 

"There was a shooting event at Century Plaza. It was personal issue. One person died and another was injured," police Colonel Krissana Pattanacharoen said.

The police revealed that the shooter fired at least seven rounds during the attack.

