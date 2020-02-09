 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Motive exposed: Thai soldier who killed 26 people in shooting rampage felt CHEATED over land deal, PM reveals

9 Feb, 2020 06:05
Motive exposed: Thai soldier who killed 26 people in shooting rampage felt CHEATED over land deal, PM reveals
Security forces evacuate people inside the Terminal 21 shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand February 9, 2020. ©  REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A soldier who went on a deadly shooting spree at a mall in northeastern Thailand was disgruntled over a land deal, the country’s prime minister said. The gunman was killed by special forces after an overnight siege.

The suspect, identified as junior army officer Jakraphanth Thomma, was motivated by “the feeling of grudge over the land sale deal,” Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Sunday.

Thomma killed his commander and two fellow soldiers, before stealing weapons, ammunition and a Humvee from his military base. He then drove to a Buddhist temple and then a busy shopping center, Terminal 21, in Korat, northeastern Thailand. He opened fire on shoppers and pedestrians before taking hostages, triggering a 17-hour standoff with security forces before he was shot and killed.

During the rampage, the suspect reportedly posted updates on his Facebook page, such as “No one can escape death,” and “Should I give up?” which were later deleted.

Also on rt.com Thai security forces kill shopping mall gunman & rescue hostages after 17-hour rampage

