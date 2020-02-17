 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH: Jetpack daredevil pulls off milestone stunt with impressive high-altitude flight

17 Feb, 2020 17:43
FIle photo of Jetman Dubai pilot Vince Reffet in action © REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis
In a daring world first, a jetpack-powered pilot managed to take off from a standing start to reach an altitude of 1,800 meters and speeds of 240 kph. Such stunts previously needed to launch from a height, such as a helicopter.

The impressive feat was carried out in Dubai on February 14, but the footage was first posted online by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan on Monday with the caption: “A major milestone in the quest to achieve 100 percent autonomous human flight. Well done boys.”

The group behind the Ironman-like project is called Jetman Dubai and is backed by Expo 2020 Dubai. They said they carried out 100 take-offs and landings – and at least 50 preparatory flights – before pilot Vince Reffet pulled off the aerial milestone, wearing a carbon fiber wing powered by four mini jet engines. 

The daredevil pilot was “overjoyed” by the successful flight, describing it as “the result of extremely thorough teamwork.” 

“Everything was planned to the split second,” he added. “It’s another step in a long-term project.”

Though Reffet landed using a parachute, the team says they’re already working on touching back down on firm ground after reaching such heights without needing to deploy a canopy. Indeed, in a shorter flight earlier that day, Reffet carried out a series of acrobatic maneuvers at a much lower altitude and landed using only the jetpack.  

Last year, Reffet and another member of the team flew through Tianmen Cave - also known as Heaven’s Gate - in China’s Hunan Province, after using a helicopter to launch the pilots and their packs. 

