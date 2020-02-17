India summons Turkish ambassador, claims Erdogan's remarks on Kashmir are attempt at meddling

New Delhi has issued a forceful response to the Turkish ambassador in the country, following incendiary remarks by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about India's policies in the disputed Kashmir region.

India reportedly presented a "strong demarche" to Turkish Ambassador Sakir Ozkan Torunlar on Monday, and warned that Erdogan's comments during his recent visit to Pakistan will have "strong implications" for bilateral ties.

Announcing the move, a spokesman for the India's Ministry of External Affairs said that Erdogan's allegation about "unilateral steps" being taken in Kashmir reflect "neither an understanding of history nor of the conduct of diplomacy," local media reported.

#BreakingTurkey's envoy to India Ambassador Şakir Özkan Torunlar summoned by Secy (West), @VikasSwarup, over Prez @RTErdogan's remarks on #Kashmir during his visit to Pakistan.India has warned Turkey of serious implications on bilateral ties. pic.twitter.com/RFFVTkUXlZ — Geeta Mohan گیتا موہن गीता मोहन (@Geeta_Mohan) February 17, 2020

Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said that the incident serves as “one more example of a pattern of Turkey interfering in the internal affairs of other countries.” He stressed that New Delhi considers the remarks “unacceptable” and accused Ankara of repeated attempts at justifying the alleged “cross-border terrorism” carried out by Pakistan.

India has fiercely defended its decision in August to revoke Kashmir’s special status, arguing that the move was necessary in order to crack down on terrorism and instability in the region, and ensure human rights.

