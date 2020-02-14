India blames Pakistan for ceasefire violation and death of civilian in Kashmir

A civilian was reportedly killed, and two others injured, during a cross-border shelling in the Poonch district of the India-controlled part of Kashmir.

On Friday the Indian Army accused Pakistan of violating a ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC), the de facto border between parts of disputed Kashmir. They said shells landed in Shahpur and Kerni sectors in the Poonch district, killing one civilian and inuring two others.



A day earlier Indian security forces reported busting a militant hideout in Poonch and seizing a stockpile of small arms and ammunition.

Kashmir, a predominantly Muslim area, has been contested for decades between India and Pakistan. The conflict led to two major wars and regular armed clashes. India blames Pakistan for harboring and supporting armed groups that seek to break away the India-controlled part of Kashmir either as an independent state or to become part of Pakistan.

The conflict escalated last year after the Indian government revoked Kashmir autonomy and split it into two parts, a regular state and a union territory directly governed by New Delhi.

Also on rt.com ‘We did not forget, we did not forgive:’ India marks 1 year since attack that killed 40 soldiers & led to Kashmir flare-up

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!