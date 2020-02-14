Pakistani singer Pirzada, who threatened Indian PM Modi with snakes, acquitted in reptile-keeping case

Pakistani singer Rabi Pirzada has been acquitted of illegally keeping exotic reptiles, including a crocodile and a python, as pets in her home and salon. Pirzada had previously used snakes in a video to threaten the Indian PM.

A court in the city of Lahore dismissed the charges brought against Pirzada by Punjab's Wildlife Department. Pirzada’s lawyer insisted that she did not break any laws, claiming that wildlife officials pursued the case due to a personal grudge.

"I won the case against wildlife department, but I humbly say sorry if I hurt them then," the singer wrote on social media after the verdict, promising to work on protecting animals in the future.

اللہ کا شکر وائلڈلائف کیس ہم جیت گئے۔ Thanks to Allah. Pakistan zindabad. I won the case against wildlife department, but I humbly say sorry if i hurt them then, and i wish to work for wildlife . Why to be negative and hateful, let’s find positivity in everything. Jazakallah pic.twitter.com/3zatPWETZ4 — Rabi Pirzada (@Rabipirzada) February 13, 2020

The authorities initially learned the singer was keeping exotic animals after she appeared with them in photos and videos.

Pirzada's videos with reptiles included a provocative one attacking the Indian prime minister. While bashing Modi on the issue of Kashmir, she posted a photo of herself posing in a mock suicide vest. Pirzada criticized the PM after his government ended the autonomy of India's Muslim-majority region, which New Delhi said will help fight terrorism and boost the local economy.

Also on rt.com ‘Allah’s grasp is severe’: Anti-Modi Pakistani singer Pirzada films VIDEO address to chastise Muslims who shared her leaked nudes

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!