Letter bomb catches fire at ING Bank office in Amsterdam, one person suffers smoke inhalation

One person has been treated for smoke inhalation in the Netherlands after a letter bomb went off inside ING Bank in Amsterdam, police said.

The incident took place in a building belonging to the ING Bank. Police said medics were dispatched to the scene after one person inhaled smoke from the package.

A letterbomb has gone off at a office building on Bijlmerdreef in Amsterdam. One person inhaled smoke, as a precaution there is an ambulance on site. For more information follow this twitter account — Politie Amsterdam eo (@Politie_Adam) February 13, 2020

It is not clear where the package came from. Authorities have discovered several packages rigged with explosives in recent weeks.

A total of 11 mysterious packages rigged with explosives were delivered to different businesses across several Dutch cities in recent weeks. All failed to explode and were safely recovered, aside from the two letter bombs that detonated on Wednesday.

One of them went off inside a business center in Amsterdam, while another exploded at a postal facility in the town of Kerkrade in the southeastern Limburg Province. In both instances, nobody was injured.

A mail bomb was also discovered on Thursday morning in the city of Leusden in the central Utrecht province. It was sent to financial company Unisys and defused by a bomb squad.

