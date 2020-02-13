 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Letter bomb catches fire at ING Bank office in Amsterdam, one person suffers smoke inhalation

13 Feb, 2020 12:02
FILE PHOTO View of an office building where a suspected letter bomb went off in the mail room, in Amsterdam, Netherlands February 12, 2020. © Reuters TV via REUTERS/Lorenzo Derksen/Inter Visual Studio
One person has been treated for smoke inhalation in the Netherlands after a letter bomb went off inside ING Bank in Amsterdam, police said.

The incident took place in a building belonging to the ING Bank. Police said medics were dispatched to the scene after one person inhaled smoke from the package.

It is not clear where the package came from. Authorities have discovered several packages rigged with explosives in recent weeks.

A total of 11 mysterious packages rigged with explosives were delivered to different businesses across several Dutch cities in recent weeks. All failed to explode and were safely recovered, aside from the two letter bombs that detonated on Wednesday.

One of them went off inside a business center in Amsterdam, while another exploded at a postal facility in the town of Kerkrade in the southeastern Limburg Province. In both instances, nobody was injured.

A mail bomb was also discovered on Thursday morning in the city of Leusden in the central Utrecht province. It was sent to financial company Unisys and defused by a bomb squad.

