All 3,600 on board allowed to leave cruise ship quarantined in Hong Kong after crew test negative for coronavirus

9 Feb, 2020 08:29
Passengers look out from a cabin of the World Dream cruise ship in Hong Kong, China February 6, 2020. ©  REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
All 3,600 passengers and crew have been cleared to leave a cruise ship that was quarantined in Hong Kong, after testing for coronavirus on the vessel showed negative results, health officials said.

The World Dream cruise ship was quarantined after it was discovered that crew may have come in contact with eight passengers infected with coronavirus on a previous trip.

Subsequent tests showed that the staff were not carrying the deadly virus. As a result, all 3,600 people on board have been allowed off the ship. They cruise ship had been under quarantine for more than four days.

“All samples taken from crew members tested negative for coronavirus, therefore all health quarantine measures are completed,” according to a statement relayed by the Department of Health to passengers and crew, which was obtained by local media.

The World Dream left for Taiwan on February 2 but was turned away by Taiwanese authorities after it was discovered that the cruise ship had carried passengers infected with coronavirus during a previous trip.

