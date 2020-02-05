 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Cruise ship under quarantine in Hong Kong, tests for coronavirus conducted as 30 crew members have fever

5 Feb, 2020 05:28
The World Dream cruise liner docked in Manila, the Philippines. January 29, 2020. © Ted Aljibe / AFP
Hong Kong health officials were scrambled to screen crew members aboard a large cruise ship arriving from Taiwan after dozens showed symptoms similar to the deadly coronavirus.

Hong Kong’s health department said that 30 crew members of the World Dream cruise liner, which carried 1,800 people, have symptoms of coronavirus, including fever. Everyone on board is currently being tested for the disease.

It is unclear when the crew and passengers will be allowed to leave the ship.

The liner arrived in Hong Kong on Wednesday after it was denied entry to Taiwan’s port of Kaohsiung the previous day. 

Taiwan’s Maritime and Port Bureau said no one was allowed ashore, after the vessel alerted the authorities that three of its previous passengers had been diagnosed with coronavirus. The passengers in question took a separate five-day cruise from China to Vietnam in late January and were hospitalized after returning to the Chinese city of Nansha.

