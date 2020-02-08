 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
At least 10 killed as soldier opens fire in northeast Thailand

8 Feb, 2020 12:18
FILE PHOTO: Thai security forces ©  AFP / Madaree Tohlala
A Thai soldier has gone on a shooting rampage at a mall in northeast Thailand. At least ten people have been killed and many injured, according to local police.

A series of gunshots can be heard in a video purportedly taken at the scene in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima.

“The gunman used a machine gun and shot innocent victims resulting in many injured and dead,” a police spokesperson told AFP.

A video posted by local media shows people fleeing the area as soldiers stand outside the mall where the suspect is believed to be holed up.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

