At least 10 killed as soldier opens fire in northeast Thailand
A series of gunshots can be heard in a video purportedly taken at the scene in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima.
น่ากลัวมากมึง แบบอีเหี้ยคิดว่าในหนัง #โคราชpic.twitter.com/g7tQN1wuYm— คุณชายน้อย (@K_20_01) February 8, 2020
“The gunman used a machine gun and shot innocent victims resulting in many injured and dead,” a police spokesperson told AFP.
A video posted by local media shows people fleeing the area as soldiers stand outside the mall where the suspect is believed to be holed up.
เหตุทหารคลั่งกราดยิงคนที่โคราช ล่าสุด 19.25 น. คนร้ายหนีขึ้นชั้น 4 ของห้างเทอร์มินอล 21 รัศมีการยิงถึงบิ๊กซีที่อยู่ตรงข้ามกัน ประชาชนแตกตื่นวิ่งหนีตายจ้าละหวั่น#กราดยิงโคราช#savekorat#กราดยิงทั่วเมืองโคราชpic.twitter.com/Fc1stuVMpN— Thairath_News (@Thairath_News) February 8, 2020
DETAILS TO FOLLOW