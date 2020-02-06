PM of Germany’s Thuringia calls for dissolution of state parliament after scandalous vote that brought him to power

Follow RT on

The PM of the German state of Thuringia has called for the regional parliament to be dissolved after his election unleashed a massive scandal when Chancellor Angela Merkel’s CDU joined forces with right-wing AfD to support him.

A vote for Thuringia’s new prime minister in the regional legislature sent shockwaves across Germany as an unlikely candidate was elected through a alliance of the conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) and anti-establishment forces from Alternative for Germany (AfD), something widely considered taboo. Also on rt.com ‘Taboo gone’: Ruling coalition in Germany shaken by fresh crisis after Merkel’s CDU breaks ranks on not cooperating with AfD DETAILS TO FOLLOW