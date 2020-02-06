2 killed, 30 injured as high-speed passenger train derails in Italy (PHOTOS)

A high-speed passenger train has crashed in Italy, with its engine and some cars running off the tracks. Two railway workers were killed, including the driver, and dozens of passengers were injured.

The train derailed shortly after 5:30am local time on Thursday in northern Italy’s Lodi Province, when it was travelling from Milan to Salerno. The driver and a railway worker were killed, local media reported, citing emergency services. At least 30 people sustained injuries, which were described as not severe.

È il Frecciarossa 9595 il treno deragliato vicino Lodi. Sul posto anche la #Poliziastradale per le conseguenze del grave incidente ferroviario pic.twitter.com/67OiUqUWtH — Polizia di Stato (@poliziadistato) February 6, 2020

It is not clear what caused the derailment, which led to the engine and at least two passenger cars being overturned, according to reports.

#Lodi Primi rilievi investigativi della #poliziaferroviaria. Il transito al momento è sospeso in entrambe le direzioni pic.twitter.com/ST04gB3cT2 — Polizia di Stato (@poliziadistato) February 6, 2020

Firefighters and medics were deployed to the scene. Railroad traffic on the line has been suspended, and all trains have been rerouted to other lines.

Also on rt.com Dozens injured in India as passenger & cargo trains COLLIDE due to thick fog (PHOTOS)

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!