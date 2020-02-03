Knife-wielding man shot in France at gendarmerie barracks after attacking officer – reports

A man armed with a knife has been shot by a gendarme after entering barracks and wounding an officer in the hand at Dieuze in the Moselle region of France. Local media reports said the man was immediately neutralized.

The incident happened at around 3:30PM. The officer retaliated with his tear gas canister before firing his weapon twice, the gendarmerie told AFP.

The attacker, who reportedly entered the barracks wearing civilian clothing, was injured in the abdomen and transported to Metz hospital.

🔴 #Moselle : un homme pénètre dans une gendarmerie à #Dieuze et attaque au couteau un militaire avant d'être maîtriséhttps://t.co/D7JXCkE86Z (via @ladepechedumidi) — Alerte Attentat Infos FR (@FrAlerte) February 3, 2020

The gendarmerie said they are trying to determine the man's motives and whether the incident could be terrorism-related.

Also on rt.com Islamic State claims London knifeman is one of its ‘fighters’ after stabbing spree

DETAILS TO FOLLOW