 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Knife-wielding man shot in France at gendarmerie barracks after attacking officer – reports

3 Feb, 2020 17:21
Get short URL
Knife-wielding man shot in France at gendarmerie barracks after attacking officer – reports
A man armed with a knife has been shot by a gendarme after entering barracks and wounding an officer in the hand at Dieuze in the Moselle region of France. Local media reports said the man was immediately neutralized.

The incident happened at around 3:30PM. The officer retaliated with his tear gas canister before firing his weapon twice, the gendarmerie told AFP.

The attacker, who reportedly entered the barracks wearing civilian clothing, was injured in the abdomen and transported to Metz hospital.

The gendarmerie said they are trying to determine the man's motives and whether the incident could be terrorism-related.

Also on rt.com Islamic State claims London knifeman is one of its ‘fighters’ after stabbing spree

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies