Rosebud or Mars shroom? Strange structure on Red Planet puzzles UFO hunters (VIDEO)

Alien enthusiasts are getting hot and bothered after a strange object that seemingly resembles a rosebud, or some other form of unexplained plant-life, was spotted on the surface of Mars.

The peculiar “plant” features in a photo snapped by NASA’s Curiosity Rover in the Murray Buttes region of the Red Planet. The landscape in the photo has rocks of varying sizes scattered across its desert-like surface. Tucked in the corner of the image is the curious object that has excited UFO hunters.

Scott Waring of ET Data Base came across the formation while trawling through photos beamed back to Earth from Mars’ rocky surface. The image was taken on September 1, 2016, which was the rover’s 1,448th Martian day, or sol, on Mars.

The UFOlogist claims that the photo shows a plant-based alien life form that resembles a rose growing on the surface of Mars.

In a video explaining the finding, Waring says that the image also features numerous other interesting objects, including fragments of an ancient architecture. However, he claims that the “rose” is the most significant, because it shows that alien life has managed to survive on Mars, despite the planet having very little oxygen.

“I found loads of ancient artifacts from an intelligent civilization in a Mars photo today, but one thing really caught my attention...this white rose,” he wrote in a blog post. “The white rose is on the lower-left side of the photo. This white rose is actually a rosebud...that’s a semi-closed rose. It has a long stem and a single leaf on its right side.”

He came across the object in an image on the website Gigapan, which features high-resolution panoramic photos of Mars. It can also be seen in images downloaded directly from NASA’s website.

The “rose” is just the latest example of the interesting and amusing formations that alien hunters have spotted on Mars’ dusty surface.

