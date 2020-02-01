 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Airbus with 110 on board skids off runway in western Iran amid heavy snowfall (VIDEO)

1 Feb, 2020 05:53
FILE PHOTO © REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A packed Airbus A319, operated by Iran’s flag carrier, failed to land safely at Kermanshah Airport, ending up in the middle of a snow-covered field off the runway. Authorities blame the incident on a faulty landing gear.

The Iran Air plane departed Tehran's Mehrabad Airport earlier on Saturday, carrying 102 passengers and eight crew, according to Mehr news agency, citing a Civil Aviation Organization official. It ran out of runway when landing at Kermanshah later in the day, it has emerged.

No casualties were reported in the incident. Local media released footage suggesting that the jet was undamaged as passengers could disembark using the stairway.

Meanwhile, the governor of Kermanshah told IRNA that the A319 had landed "without any problems," but one of its wheels "slipped" while taxiing on the runway. He said the incident was caused by heavy snowfall and a flaw with the landing gear.

