Airbus with 110 on board skids off runway in western Iran amid heavy snowfall (VIDEO)
First footage appears to show passengers exiting Airbus 319 that skidded off runaway in western city of #Kermanshah. No casualties reported.#Iranpic.twitter.com/OSCgmadKi3— Press TV (@PressTV) February 1, 2020
The Iran Air plane departed Tehran's Mehrabad Airport earlier on Saturday, carrying 102 passengers and eight crew, according to Mehr news agency, citing a Civil Aviation Organization official. It ran out of runway when landing at Kermanshah later in the day, it has emerged.Also on rt.com Passenger plane with 130 on board slides off runway, stops in the middle of a road in western Iran (VIDEO)
No casualties were reported in the incident. Local media released footage suggesting that the jet was undamaged as passengers could disembark using the stairway.
Meanwhile, the governor of Kermanshah told IRNA that the A319 had landed "without any problems," but one of its wheels "slipped" while taxiing on the runway. He said the incident was caused by heavy snowfall and a flaw with the landing gear.
