 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Pakistan suspends direct flights to China as novel coronavirus claims more lives

31 Jan, 2020 06:14
Get short URL
Pakistan suspends direct flights to China as novel coronavirus claims more lives
FILE PHOTO: The departure area of the newly built Islamabad International Airport © REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Pakistan is suspending all direct flights to Chinese cities days after four of its students tested positive for the new coronavirus. Similar measures have been taken in countries across Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

“We are suspending flights to China until February 2,” the additional secretary of aviation, Abdul Sattar Khokhar, told Reuters on Friday, saying Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) will review the situation after that date.

Local media shared an official CAA letter sent to local managers of Air China and China Southern Airlines – the two carriers serving direct flights between a number of Pakistani and Chinese cities.

While the agency didn’t mention any concerns over the coronavirus epidemic in China, the suspension does look like a preemptive measure. It was reported this week that four Pakistani students based in Wuhan – the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak which has claimed at least 213 lives – have been diagnosed with the potentially deadly disease.

In recent days and weeks, numerous airlines across three continents have cancelled flights to and from China, offering full refunds for passengers. Several countries have also tightened their borders, or escalated travel advisories for China.

Also on rt.com United Airlines, British Airways & other carriers suspend flights to China in bid to halt coronavirus spread

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies