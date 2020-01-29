 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Yemen’s Houthi rebels say they attacked Saudi oil giant Aramco, airport & other ‘sensitive’ targets

29 Jan, 2020 14:35
Yemen’s Houthi rebels say they attacked Saudi oil giant Aramco, airport & other ‘sensitive’ targets
FILE PHOTO. A view shows the damaged site of Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq. © Reuters / Maxim Shemetov
A military base and a facility of Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco were targeted in the latest attacks, Yemen’s Houthi militants claimed. Aramco has so far kept silent on the reports.

The militants took aim at sites located in the southern Saudi province of Jizan, the Houthi spokesman said in a televised speech on Wednesday. Apart from that, the group claimed it targeted airports of Abha and Jizan, a military base, and other “sensitive” targets on Saudi soil.

“A large number of rockets and drones” were used during the strike, it has been claimed. Riyadh has remained silent on the matter, while Aramco declined to comment on altogether when reached by Reuters for details.

Also on rt.com Leaked footage shows US weapons transfer to Saudi-led coalition in Yemen as arms are doled out to jihadists – report

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

