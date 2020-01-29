Yemen’s Houthi rebels say they attacked Saudi oil giant Aramco, airport & other ‘sensitive’ targets

A military base and a facility of Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco were targeted in the latest attacks, Yemen’s Houthi militants claimed. Aramco has so far kept silent on the reports.

The militants took aim at sites located in the southern Saudi province of Jizan, the Houthi spokesman said in a televised speech on Wednesday. Apart from that, the group claimed it targeted airports of Abha and Jizan, a military base, and other “sensitive” targets on Saudi soil.

“A large number of rockets and drones” were used during the strike, it has been claimed. Riyadh has remained silent on the matter, while Aramco declined to comment on altogether when reached by Reuters for details.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW