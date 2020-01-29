 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Blaze rips through Lagos street market as traders race against time to save their goods (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

29 Jan, 2020 11:50
Blaze rips through Lagos street market as traders race against time to save their goods (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
File photo: © REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Footage of a blaze at a popular market on Lagos Island has surfaced on social media; it reportedly shows desperate traders flinging their goods off balconies as the inferno races towards them.

The fire started early Wednesday morning in the Anambra Plaza at Balogun market, a section of the market on the island. The incident comes just two months after another blaze ripped through the marketplace, destroying goods worth thousands of dollars. 

The cause of Wednesday’s fire has yet to be established but bewildered eyewitnesses have already taken to social media to complain about the slow response by emergency services in tackling the inferno.

The fire spread to multiple buildings according to local media reports but there has, as yet, been no reports of injuries or fatalities.

