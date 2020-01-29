Blaze rips through Lagos street market as traders race against time to save their goods (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Footage of a blaze at a popular market on Lagos Island has surfaced on social media; it reportedly shows desperate traders flinging their goods off balconies as the inferno races towards them.

The fire started early Wednesday morning in the Anambra Plaza at Balogun market, a section of the market on the island. The incident comes just two months after another blaze ripped through the marketplace, destroying goods worth thousands of dollars.

The cause of Wednesday’s fire has yet to be established but bewildered eyewitnesses have already taken to social media to complain about the slow response by emergency services in tackling the inferno.

The cause of Wednesday’s fire has yet to be established but bewildered eyewitnesses have already taken to social media to complain about the slow response by emergency services in tackling the inferno.

Another building in fire..what’s going on in this Lagos Island 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/0hm9Vim4cr — Nigerian Klaus™! (@U_ebuka) January 29, 2020

The fire spread to multiple buildings according to local media reports but there has, as yet, been no reports of injuries or fatalities.

Also on rt.com At least 6 people killed after multiple pipeline explosions rip through Lagos suburb (VIDEOS)

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!