Paris descends into chaos as riot police deploy GRENADES & WATER CANNONS against striking firefighters (VIDEOS)
Several thousand firefighters protested understaffing, the threat to their government pensions and a lack of recognition of their work, including risk premiums that match those of the police and the gendarmerie.
Police decried the fact that many protesting firefighters had abandoned the prearranged route, and it didn’t take long before the march descended into clashes with riot police.
Police repeatedly deployed a variety of crowd control grenades despite several controversies stemming from their use against both the Yellow Vest protesters and the pension reform protesters.
Utilisation massive de #GM2L vers porte de Vincennes où les #pompiers essayent de passer les grilles. #PompiersEnColère@davduf@Maxime_Reyniepic.twitter.com/RXg6xzrp4d— Alexandre Horn (@Alexandre_HRN) January 28, 2020
Un #PompiersEnColere grimpe sur le Canon à eau. Juste après la vidéo il se prend un tir de LBD40. Pas de blessures graves #pompiers#greve28janvierpic.twitter.com/zFutzgdmbi— Jonathan Moadab (@MoadabJ) January 28, 2020
#Pompiers et journalistes visés le canon à eau. Désolé pour l'insulte mais se faire asperger n'est pas très agréable #greve28janvier#PompiersEnColerepic.twitter.com/AmdaxsaOmo— Jonathan Moadab (@MoadabJ) January 28, 2020
Les #pompiers font une brèche dans le mur anti émeutes. Repoussés par le canon à eau. Vidéo coupée par le Canon #greve28janvier#PompiersEnColèrepic.twitter.com/XeGeR7kxtx— Jonathan Moadab (@MoadabJ) January 28, 2020
At one point, multiple firefighters symbolically set themselves on fire in protest at government pension reforms.Also on rt.com Stock finally ran out? France ‘bans’ protester-maiming grenade not manufactured since 2014
Professional firefighters represent just 16 percent of the 247,000 firefighters in France, with the remainder comprising volunteers and military personnel. Tuesday’s march was the second national demonstration by the professional firefighters unions in less than four months; the strike movement began back in June 2019 after proposed reforms to the national pension scheme were announced.
Les pompiers en grève s'immolent symboliquement cet après-midi à Paris pour protester contre la réforme des retraites et le manque de moyens pic.twitter.com/lcJ1IaX2BT— Victor Laby (@VictorLaby_) January 28, 2020
Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!