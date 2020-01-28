 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump proposes a two-state solution for Israel-Palestine in ‘win-win opportunity’ for both sides
Trump unveils long-hyped Middle East peace plan which Palestinians have already rejected (WATCH LIVE)

28 Jan, 2020 17:10
FILE PHOTO. Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu talk outside the Oval Office of the White House on January 27, 2020. ©REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
US President Donald Trump is unveiling his ‘Deal of the Century’, a long-awaited plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The Palestinians have already said they are not accepting whatever Trump is going to offer.

Trump is presenting his plan alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a ceremony in the White House in Washington, DC. The Israeli leader said his proposal is “the opportunity of a century.” Trump believes that while the Palestinians will reject it initially, “in the end they will” because “in fact it’s good for them.”

The rosy expectations are not shared by the Palestinians themselves. Ahead of the unveiling of the plan they staged mass protests throughout the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories. The expectation is that Trump wants them to accept Israeli annexation of their lands in exchange for aid payouts, which would end any hope for an independent Palestinian state.

A two-state solution has long been the stated goal of the Middle East peace process supported by previous US administrations. Trump, however, has made a series of unilateral concessions to Israel and is no longer considered a viable mediator by the Palestinians.

