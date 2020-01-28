US ‘deal of the century’ for M. East biased against Palestinians, Washington ignored UN resolutions – adviser to Iranian president

Donald Trump’s ‘peace plan’ for Israel and Palestine is actually a plan of “imposition and sanctions,” a senior adviser to the Iranian president has said, accusing the US of previously violating UN resolutions on the matter.

The much-hyped document was unveiled by Trump on Tuesday alongside Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. Weighing in, Hesamodin Ashna – senior adviser to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani – alleged an extreme pro-Israeli bias, stating that such a plan would only spark a new Palestinian intifada.

There’s no place for actual discussions with the Palestinians within Trump’s plan, Ashna said in a tweet, adding that instead of “peace and prosperity,” the plan promises “imposition and sanctions” only. Moreover, the US has violated multiple UN Security Council resolutions, the official claimed.

