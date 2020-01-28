 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US ‘deal of the century’ for M. East biased against Palestinians, Washington ignored UN resolutions – adviser to Iranian president

28 Jan, 2020 18:05
FILE PHOTO. Jewish youth participate in a march marking "Jerusalem Day" in Jerusalem's Old City. © Reuters / Amir Cohen
Donald Trump’s ‘peace plan’ for Israel and Palestine is actually a plan of “imposition and sanctions,” a senior adviser to the Iranian president has said, accusing the US of previously violating UN resolutions on the matter.

The much-hyped document was unveiled by Trump on Tuesday alongside Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. Weighing in, Hesamodin Ashna – senior adviser to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani – alleged an extreme pro-Israeli bias, stating that such a plan would only spark a new Palestinian intifada.

There’s no place for actual discussions with the Palestinians within Trump’s plan, Ashna said in a tweet, adding that instead of “peace and prosperity,” the plan promises “imposition and sanctions” only. Moreover, the US has violated multiple UN Security Council resolutions, the official claimed.

