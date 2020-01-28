 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

‘Without any sympathy and empathy’: China furious at Danish newspaper over image of flag with coronavirus

28 Jan, 2020 11:15
Get short URL
‘Without any sympathy and empathy’: China furious at Danish newspaper over image of flag with coronavirus
© Getty Images / Kevin Frayer / Stringer
The Chinese Embassy in Copenhagen has demanded an apology from Danish newspaper Jyllands-posten for publishing a Chinese flag with the coronavirus on it.

The image by Niels Bo Bojesen featured the Chinese flag with the yellow stars replaced with pictures of the novel coronavirus. The newspaper published the cartoon in their ‘Today’s Cartoon’ section with a disclaimer saying that the cartoon represented the artist’s personal interpretation, which may differ from the position of the paper.

Despite this, the Chinese Embassy in Denmark called on Jyllands-posten and Bojesen to immediately apologize to the Chinese people. The embassy spokesman reminded the paper that the outbreak has so far killed over a hundred people in China, and that all efforts are underway to fight the epidemic. This “satire drawing,” he added, is an insult to China and hurts the feelings of the Chinese people.

Without any sympathy and empathy, it has crossed the bottom line of civilized society and the ethical boundary of free speech and offends human conscience.

The novel coronavirus outbreak started in Wuhan, central China, in December 2019. Beijing has so far confirmed 4,515 cases of the virus, with 106 dead and many cities in central Hubei province where the virus originated on lockdown.

This is not the first time that Jylland-posten has offended people abroad. In 2005, the paper published a series of cartoons mocking the Prophet Mohammed, which sparked riots in the Muslim world. The Danish prime minister at the time called it Denmark’s worst international relations incident since WWII.

Also on rt.com ‘Wuhan, you can do it!’: Quarantined residents sing from their balconies in stirring VIDEOS

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies