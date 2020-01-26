 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Manhunt in France after fierce street shootout with ‘KALASHNIKOVS’ captured on VIDEOS in the city of Nimes

26 Jan, 2020 22:04
FILE PHOTO: AK-47 Kalashnikov assalt rifles seized from crime gangs operating in Europe. ©  Reuters / Arben Celi
Police are reportedly on high alert in southern France after a violent shootout took place in the streets of the city of Nimes. Videos captured at the scene suggest that Kalashnikov-type assault rifles were used in the gunfight.

Repeated gunfire bursts were heard in the French city of Nimes as at least two people “armed with Kalashnikovs” were roaming the streets around 8.30pm local time, according to witnesses and videos they shared on social media.

The shooting could have been related to turf wars between rival gangs operating in the area, locals have speculated in the absence of any official statement.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

