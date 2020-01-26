 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

5 rockets hit near US embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone (VIDEOS)

26 Jan, 2020 16:59
Get short URL
5 rockets hit near US embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone (VIDEOS)
FILE PHOTO. A general view of the U.S. Embassy at the Green zone in Baghdad, Iraq. ©  Reuters
Five rockets have reportedly landed in the vicinity of the US embassy in Iraq’s capital city of Baghdad. It was not immediately clear whether the projectiles inflicted any damage or casualties.

The missiles hit Baghdad’s heavily-fortified Green Zone, AFP said, citing security sources. One of the sources said that five ‘Katyusha rockets’ have landed near the compound, while another put the number of projectiles at three.

The unguided volley landed not far from the US mission late on Sunday. Warning systems of the facility were activated and people were advised to seek shelter, footage from the scene shows.

The Green Zone has seen a string of similar incidents in recent weeks, with unknown attackers repeatedly – and quite imprecisely – targeting the US embassy with unguided projectiles. Other US facilities across Iraq have sustained rocket fire on several occasions.

Also on rt.com 'Million-Man March' kicks off in Baghdad to demand US troop pullout (VIDEO, PHOTOS)

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies