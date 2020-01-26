 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Pakistan has far better minds than India’: Pak government minister’s peculiar pitch to Netflix unleashes slew of criticism

26 Jan, 2020 10:06
Fawad Chaudhry's comments have stirred up controversy. © Global Look Press via ZUMA Press
Pakistan’s minister for science and technology is under fire for a bizarre pitch to Netflix and Amazon which claimed that Pakistan has “far better minds” than its neighbor India.

In a tweet congratulating a Pakistani TV channel for airing a drama he enjoyed, Fawad Chaudhry called on the streaming giants to invest in the Islamic republic.

“I yet again ask @amazon and @Netflix invest in Pak drama n film #Pakistan has far better minds than India our music is far superior, you guys wont regret” he wrote.

The mistake-laden message didn’t play out quite how the politician planned. Netflix or Amazon has yet to get out their checkbooks and Chaudhry’s Twitter account has been bombarded with scolding messages. 

As well as countless quips about spellcheck, many questioned why the minister felt the need to bring India into the conversation.

“What is the dying need to mention India while inviting Netflix and Amazon? Doesn't Pak have an identity of its own, and just wants to be identified as 'not being India'?” one person asked. Another added: “Is it really necessary to mention India everywhere? What are you 12 years old or what?” 

Chaudhry also faced criticism for tweeting about Pakistani cinema but failing to comment on a prominent child abuse case while others also claimed that the power prominent imams hold over Lollywood is hampering the industry and shutting out big investors.

