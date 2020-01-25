‘Grave situation’: Xi says China can ‘win the battle’ against coronavirus, but spread is ‘accelerating’

China’s President Xi Jinping has encouraged his nation to win over the deadly epidemic which has claimed 41 lives and saw the travel of millions restricted. He warned that the situation is grave and worrisome – but not untenable.

“As long as we have steadfast confidence, work together, [rely on] scientific prevention and cures, and precise policies, we will definitely be able to win the battle,” President Xi told a politburo meeting, according to Xinhua.

However, the country is facing a “grave situation” as the new coronavirus is “accelerating its spread,” he has warned. The meeting, which took place against the backdrop of Chinese New Year festivities, focused on the measures necessary to fight the outbreak, state television reported on Saturday.

Thought to have originated from wild animals such as bats, the 2019-nCoV has killed 41 people in China so far and has infected more than 1,300 globally, most of them still in China.

In a positive development on Saturday, Chinese media said 38 patients have beaten the deadly virus. However, there is no specific medication or vaccine known so far, although countries around the world, including Russia, are hastily working to identify one.

In mainland China, additional restrictions are to be imposed on intercity bus routes, starting Sunday. Medical staff have been tasked with checking travelers’ temperatures for any signs of fever – the most apparent symptom of coronavirus, which is followed by a dry cough and leads to shortness of breath.

