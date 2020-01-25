38 infected coronavirus patients CURED in China as epidemic rages on

Saturday has brought some good news from China, where the nationwide battle against coronavirus is underway – dozens of patients have been cured of the disease, which has also claimed a comparable number of lives.

Some 38 people are recovering from coronavirus, Chinese media reported on Saturday. The promising news comes as the death toll from the epidemic has risen to 41, with the number of confirmed coronavirus cases nearing 1,300.

In Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, hundreds of doctors and medical staff have to work around-the-clock shifts, quickly running out of crucial supplies such as hazmat suits, surgical masks and protective goggles.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) has described the new coronavirus as an "emergency" in China, but stopped short of calling it a global threat. However, the organization's chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that "it may yet become one."

