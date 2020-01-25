 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Hong Kong declares emergency & cancels New Year celebrations as coronavirus spreads

25 Jan, 2020 09:30
A child wears mask to prevent an outbreak of a new coronavirus in Hong Kong, China January 23, 2020. ©  REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Hong Kong has shuttered schools and done away with planned New Year festivities as the city scrambles to stop the spread of a deadly coronavirus.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam declared a state of emergency in the city, and said she would halt all official visits to mainland China, where the virus originated.

New Year celebrations have also been cancelled, and schools will remain closed until February 17. The Hong Kong Marathon has been nixed as part of the emergency measures.

At least three local residents have been infected by the virus after returning from Wuhan, the Chinese city where the outbreak began.

The coronavirus has killed at least 41 people in China and infected more than 1,300 worldwide.

