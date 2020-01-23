US imposes Iran-related sanctions on two people and six companies, mostly Chinese

The United States applied new economic sanctions to two Iranian individuals and six companies, including four firms tied to Iran’s national oil company, as tensions between the country peaked after the killing of Gen. Soleimani.

The US Department of the Treasury accuses the four international petroleum and petrochemical firms of helping Tehran export “hundreds of millions of dollars” worth of oil, which it says helps the Iranian government fund the Islamic Revolutionary Guard COrps (IRGC) and its “terrorist proxies.”

Among them are an Iranian company, a Dubai-based firm, while others are base in Hong Kong and mainland China.

