IMAGES of Chinese quarantine flood social media amid coronavirus outbreak

As coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on China, with cases detected across the globe, netizens have uploaded alarming footage showing those infected and put in quarantine as authorities try to prevent the spread of the epidemic.

Trying to cope with coronavirus transmission, the Chinese government put on quarantine Wuhan – a city of 11 million people, where the virus originated. All transport services were suspended and residents were told not to leave the city. On Thursday, travel restrictions were issued for several nearby cities as well.

As fears of the new disease spread, Twitter users have been sharing videos said to have been filmed in Wuhan, which show the chilling scene the quarantined citizens are living in.

One video shows medical personnel taking care of a potential coronavirus patient. The man, found lying on the floor, was quickly approached by medics wearing white hazmat suits.

People were also stranded in overcrowded clinics, desperately waiting to be screened for any symptoms of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, at a railway station, troops wearing masks were spotted standing guard, apparently barring residents from entering it.

The lockdown caught many by surprise, with passengers unable to board outbound trains.

And one more Twitter user shared a video which is said to have been filmed in Shanghai, where a person with fever from Wuhan was transported out of the airport terminal in a quarantine box.

Officially called the 2019-nCoV, the virus was discovered last December at Wuhan’s Hunan Seafood Market. On Monday, Chinese health officials confirmed it can be transmitted between humans. The virus claimed 17 lives in China, where over 500 cases of the illness have been confirmed so far.

