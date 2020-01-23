IMAGES of Chinese quarantine flood social media amid coronavirus outbreak
Trying to cope with coronavirus transmission, the Chinese government put on quarantine Wuhan – a city of 11 million people, where the virus originated. All transport services were suspended and residents were told not to leave the city. On Thursday, travel restrictions were issued for several nearby cities as well.
As fears of the new disease spread, Twitter users have been sharing videos said to have been filmed in Wuhan, which show the chilling scene the quarantined citizens are living in.
One video shows medical personnel taking care of a potential coronavirus patient. The man, found lying on the floor, was quickly approached by medics wearing white hazmat suits.
Some videos from Chinese Wuhan pic.twitter.com/GtYHxpmByd— Razumov Egor 叶博士 (@razumov_egor) January 23, 2020
People were also stranded in overcrowded clinics, desperately waiting to be screened for any symptoms of coronavirus.
武漢最新疫情通報！ #此武漢肺炎可從眼膜傳播#要戴護目鏡 中國武漢病毒實驗室流出的生化戰劑果然厲害我的天，这么多人，这没病也会成有病了，现在医院是主要的传染源，知道啥是传染源不？ pic.twitter.com/CsQ5hgM9Nu— Cheng Kaifu (@Taihoku1895) January 23, 2020
武漢醫院已爆炸…周圍省市馬上要淪陷 pic.twitter.com/zHrvWIWC1G— 剿匪學院 (@laichinan) January 22, 2020
Meanwhile, at a railway station, troops wearing masks were spotted standing guard, apparently barring residents from entering it.
Pictures and videos of Wuhan city in lockdown are circulating on internet in China. People of Wuhan are making sacrifices. No matter how all this happened, I want to express my sympathy and salute to them. pic.twitter.com/8iQWj0RQvd— Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) January 23, 2020
The lockdown caught many by surprise, with passengers unable to board outbound trains.
And one more Twitter user shared a video which is said to have been filmed in Shanghai, where a person with fever from Wuhan was transported out of the airport terminal in a quarantine box.
My cousin in Shanghai sent me this video. Apparently this happened today: a traveller with high fever from Wuhan went straight into a quarantine cage.#WuhanCoronaviruspic.twitter.com/NtFoeHpRTn— Adam Ni (@adam_ni) January 23, 2020
Officially called the 2019-nCoV, the virus was discovered last December at Wuhan's Hunan Seafood Market. On Monday, Chinese health officials confirmed it can be transmitted between humans. The virus claimed 17 lives in China, where over 500 cases of the illness have been confirmed so far.
