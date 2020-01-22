Monty Python star Terry Jones dies at the age of 77

Welsh writer, director and member of the Monty Python comedy team Terry Jones has died aged 77, his agent said on Wednesday. Tributes are pouring in for the star on Twitter, with fans sharing their favorite moments of his career.

Jones studied at Oxford University in England, where he first met Michael Palin, which whom he worked in a comedy troupe before the pair met Eric Idle, John Cleese and Graham Chapman to form Monty Python.

The offbeat, surrealist group initially created a sketch comedy series for the BBC running from 1969, before going on to produce hugely popular films including 'Monty Python and the Holy Grail', which was Jones’ directorial debut.

In 2016, it was revealed that Jones was suffering a form of dementia. In a statement to the BBC, his family said: "Terry passed away on the evening of 21 January 2020 at the age of 77 with his wife Anna Soderstrom by his side after a long, extremely brave but always good humoured battle with a rare form of dementia, FTD."

Commenting after news broke of his death, Jones’ fellow Python Palin described him as "kind, generous, supportive and passionate about living life to the full."

Jones’ "heartbroken" fans have been sharing their sadness at the news of his death, with many saying "thanks for the laughs" and posting their favorite clips from his work through the decades.

RIP Terry Jones. Made me laugh a million times and more. pic.twitter.com/u0qTjM3TGp — Elliot Fleisher (@elliotfleisher) January 22, 2020

Farewell to the great Terry Jones. His influence was more than wafer thin. pic.twitter.com/sUAMVfvg2P — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 22, 2020

