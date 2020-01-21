 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Kosovo and Serbia revive direct flights 20 years after war broke out

21 Jan, 2020 12:46
Get short URL
Kosovo and Serbia revive direct flights 20 years after war broke out
An airport in Pristina, Kosovo. © AFP / Armend Nimani
Serbia and breakaway Kosovo have restored direct flights between their capitals, after they were stopped during a bloody conflict two decades ago.

The re-established air link between Serbia’s capital Belgrade and Kosovo’s capital Pristina will be operated by Lufthansa’s low-cost carrier, Eurowings. Both sides thanked the US for brokering the deal, which was signed in Berlin on Monday.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that Belgrade is “ready to pursue more such initiatives, bringing people in the Balkans closer together.”

The leader of Kosovo, Hashim Thaci, hailed the agreement as “an important step for the movement of citizens & normalization process.”

Direct flights, which take just 25 minutes, were suspended after the 1998-1999 war in Kosovo, which broke away from Serbia and ultimately declared independence in 2008. Serbia still considers the region its territory.

Also on rt.com Had Putin been Russian president in 1999, Serbia wouldn't have been bombed – Vucic

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies