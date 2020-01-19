 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Iran will review cooperation with IAEA if Europe takes ‘unjust measures’ over nuclear deal

19 Jan, 2020 09:45
Get short URL
Iran will review cooperation with IAEA if Europe takes ‘unjust measures’ over nuclear deal
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria, on July 25, 2019. © Alex Halada / AFP
Tehran will review its cooperation with the global nuclear watchdog IAEA if the EU introduces “unjust” steps over the 2015 nuclear deal, which was first abandoned by the US, Iran’s parliament speaker has warned.

Britain, France and Germany formally launched a process, charging Iran with failing to comply with the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on its nuclear program.

Speaker of Iran’s parliament, Ali Larijani, called the decision “unfortunate.”

“We clearly announce that if Europe, for any reason, uses Article 37 of the nuclear agreement unfairly, then Iran will make a serious decision regarding cooperation with the [International Atomic Energy] Agency,” Larijani said on Sunday.

Also on rt.com ‘We don’t have political problems with India’: Iran’s Zarif urges Delhi to defy US sanctions & resume buying Iranian oil

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies