Iran will review cooperation with IAEA if Europe takes ‘unjust measures’ over nuclear deal

Tehran will review its cooperation with the global nuclear watchdog IAEA if the EU introduces “unjust” steps over the 2015 nuclear deal, which was first abandoned by the US, Iran’s parliament speaker has warned.

Britain, France and Germany formally launched a process, charging Iran with failing to comply with the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on its nuclear program.

Speaker of Iran’s parliament, Ali Larijani, called the decision “unfortunate.”

“We clearly announce that if Europe, for any reason, uses Article 37 of the nuclear agreement unfairly, then Iran will make a serious decision regarding cooperation with the [International Atomic Energy] Agency,” Larijani said on Sunday.

