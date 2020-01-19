Berlin talks ‘important step’ towards cementing Libya ceasefire – Erdogan

Upcoming talks in Berlin are an “important step” towards finally facilitating a long-lasting ceasefire in civil-war-torn Libya, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said ahead of negotiations on Sunday.

“We see the ceasefire as a particularly important step toward reconciliation and political settlement” in Libya, Erdogan said, reiterating that peace can be achieved only through dialogue.

The Turkish leader stated that a call to end hostilities, which was jointly made by him and Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this month, has created the groundwork for further negotiations.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW