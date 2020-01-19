 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Berlin talks ‘important step’ towards cementing Libya ceasefire – Erdogan

19 Jan, 2020 08:14
Fighters of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) near Tripoli, Libya on January 12, 2020. © Mahmud Turkia / AFP
Upcoming talks in Berlin are an “important step” towards finally facilitating a long-lasting ceasefire in civil-war-torn Libya, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said ahead of negotiations on Sunday.

“We see the ceasefire as a particularly important step toward reconciliation and political settlement” in Libya, Erdogan said, reiterating that peace can be achieved only through dialogue.

The Turkish leader stated that a call to end hostilities, which was jointly made by him and Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this month, has created the groundwork for further negotiations.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

