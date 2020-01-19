New deadly virus spreads fear across China as 17 more people fall victim to mysterious illness

In the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of a viral outbreak, 17 more cases of the new coronavirus have been reported by authorities – three of which have been described as “severe.”

The virus has infected a total of 62 people in Wuhan, eight of whom are in a severe condition, while 19 have been cured and discharged from hospital. The rest are still receiving treatment and are being kept in isolation.

Two people have died so far from the new form of coronavirus. A 69-year-old man died on Wednesday after the infection caused pulmonary tuberculosis and damaged multiple organs.

Scientists with the MRC Center for Global Infectious Disease Analysis at Imperial College London warned that the number of cases in the city was approaching 1,700 – much higher than official estimates.

Three cases have been reported overseas – two in Thailand and one in Japan. India has issued a travel warning in light of the dangerous new virus on the move in the country, with officials boosting security and health screenings at Indian airports.

The advisory follows a similar warning from US health officials, who began screening for the bug at three major airports on Friday afternoon after the virus claimed its second victim in Wuhan.

