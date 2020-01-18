Libyan National Oil Corporation declares ‘state of emergency’ after Haftar’s forces close eastern oil ports

Libya’s national oil company has declared a “state of emergency” after its oil exports from the ports in the eastern part of the country were blocked by the forces loyal to General Khalifa Haftar.

The Petroleum Facilities Guard – a militia that controls major export terminals in eastern Libya – has ordered the local subsidiaries of the National Oil Corporation (NOC) operating them to cease all operations, the corporation said in a statement.

The move makes any oil export from Libya impossible, the company then warned, adding that it would lead to losses in crude oil production amounting to 800,000 barrels per day as well as daily financial losses estimated at about $ 55 million.

Formed in the chaos of the Libyan conflict in 2012, the Petroleum Facilities Guard, which seized control over the oil export terminals in 2013, has repeatedly changed sides throughout the Libyan civil war and briefly aligned itself both with Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA) and the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) as well as sought to sell oil on its own. In July 2019, the guard once again struck an alliance with LNA.

The LNA has not commented on the developments so far.

