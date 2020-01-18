 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'Tired of politicized pastors': Maduro alerts Pope that Venezuelans are DITCHING Catholicism

18 Jan, 2020 08:50
Nicolas Maduro and Pope Francis during a private audience in the pontiff's library on June 17, 2013 at the Vatican. © Andreas Solaro / AFP
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that his countrymen are fleeing the Catholic Church en masse because they have grown tired of "politicized" bishops.

"I want to tell you, dear Pope Francis, we now have the data that Venezuelans have been leaving Catholicism," Maduro stated in a speech, broadcast live on state TV on Friday.

"Nearly 40 percent are declaring themselves Evangelicals. That number used to be 3 percent."

Maduro stressed that people are getting "tired" of bishops who "use pulpits to express their political obsessions." Some clergymen "act like militants, not like pastors," he added.

The president had previously called on the local Catholic Church to stop being "involved into politics," and harshly criticized religious figures for holding events with Western-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido, who was declared interim president by anti-Maduro politicians in January last year.

Some bishops have openly urged Maduro to step down during his standoff with Guaido.

"Bishops must learn to respect the people who don't want to see pulpits politicized," the president said during his state-of-the-nation address earlier this week.

