‘Humanity is alive’: Villagers in northern India brave snowy slopes to help carry injured policeman 7 kilometers to safety (VIDEO)

Over a dozen villagers in India’s mountainous northern region came together to help transport a police officer suffering a medical emergency, traversing seven kilometers of snow-covered inclines with the man on a stretcher.

Situated high up in the Himalayas, a group of villagers from Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul-Spiti district assembled on Friday to come to the officer’s aid, making a long-distance hike to bring him to safety.

Humanity is alive... — Deblina Chatterjee (@deblina4u) January 17, 2020

While it’s unclear what ailment afflicted the officer, he was apparently unable to walk, with villagers carrying him on a makeshift stretcher.

Great effort. Thank you so much sir. Jai Hind Sir.#HimachalPradeshPolice — DIXIT (@ILOVEMYINDIASJ) January 17, 2020

Police in Himachal Pradesh cautioned locals last week that severe weather conditions would make travel by road treacherous, and issued an “orange warning” predicting heavy snow and rainfall in the state in the coming week. The downpour left some 300 tourists stranded in the small village of Kufri on Thursday, who had to be evacuated from the area by bus the next morning.

