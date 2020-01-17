 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Putin to take part in Libya peace conference in Berlin – Kremlin

17 Jan, 2020 12:31
Get short URL
Putin to take part in Libya peace conference in Berlin – Kremlin
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin will be participating in the conference on a peaceful settlement in Libya, to take place in Germany's capital, Berlin, on Sunday, the Kremlin has said.

The Berlin summit will become the continuation of the peace effort that started in Moscow earlier this month when the warring parties set behind the table for the first time.

The Sunday’s conference will bring together the Government of National Accord (GNA) of Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj and the Libyan National Army (LNA), headed by general Khalifa Haftar, as well as representatives of Germany, Algeria, Great Britain, Egypt, UAE, China, Turkey and France.

Also on rt.com It's a step forward that ceasefire in Libya is holding, even though rival leaders ‘not ready’ for direct talks – Russian FM

During his stay in the German capital, President Putin will discuss ways of brining calm to the North African state after almost a decade of turmoil, including the possibility of swift cessation of hostilities, reconciliation of the warring parties and launch a broad political dialogue under the UN supervision, the Kremlin said.

The key agreements reached by the sides will be recorded in the final statement after the talks.

Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies