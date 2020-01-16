India needs to go on global anti-terrorism spree like US did after 9/11 – defense chief

India’s new chief of defense staff, General Bipin Rawat, has said that the ‘war on terror’ is far from over and its roots need to be analyzed in order to combat terrorism.

“Terrorism is here to stay. So long as there are… states that are going to sponsor terrorism and… use terrorists as proxies, make weapons available to them, [provide] funding for them, then we can’t control terrorism,” Gen. Rawat said, as quoted by local media.

We have to bring an end to terrorism and that can only happen the way Americans started after the 9/11 terror attack. They said let’s go on a spree… [a] global war on terror.

