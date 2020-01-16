 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
India needs to go on global anti-terrorism spree like US did after 9/11 – defense chief

16 Jan, 2020 06:35
FILE PHOTO: Indian and US army soldiers take part in an Indo-US army joint combat exercise © REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
India’s new chief of defense staff, General Bipin Rawat, has said that the ‘war on terror’ is far from over and its roots need to be analyzed in order to combat terrorism.

“Terrorism is here to stay. So long as there are… states that are going to sponsor terrorism and… use terrorists as proxies, make weapons available to them, [provide] funding for them, then we can’t control terrorism,” Gen. Rawat said, as quoted by local media.

We have to bring an end to terrorism and that can only happen the way Americans started after the 9/11 terror attack. They said let’s go on a spree… [a] global war on terror.

