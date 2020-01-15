 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Tanks, infantry, helicopters & motorcyclists: India marks Army Day with annual military parade (PHOTOS)

15 Jan, 2020 08:31
Soldiers take part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade early morning in New Delhi, India, January 13, 2020. ©  REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
India has kicked off its annual Army Day celebrations with an elaborate military parade in Delhi. This year’s commemorations will feature the first woman officer leading an all-men unit.

Celebrations will be held across the country, but the main event is already underway at Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi Cantonment. The full might of the Indian Army has been put on display, including mechanized units, tanks, and various infantry units.

Military helicopters also made an appearance, flying over the grounds.

There were also some unorthodox personnel – such as a group of nimble motorcyclists.

The celebration will also feature the first woman army officer leading an all-men unit in the parade.

Army Day began in 1949 and marks the day that command of the Indian Army was handed over from British General Sir Francis Butcher to India’s first Commander and Chief of the Indian Army, Lieutenant General Kodandera Madappa Cariappa. Marking its 72nd anniversary, the day is used to honor members of India’s armed forces who sacrificed their lives for their country.

An awards ceremony for soldiers who have distinguished themselves in combat against militants in the disputed Kashmir territories also took place in Delhi.

