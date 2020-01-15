 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
G20 emerged because G7 fails to decide ‘issues of any significance’ – Lavrov

15 Jan, 2020 09:27
FILE PHOTO: G20 Summit logo is displayed at the G20 Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting in Tokyo © REUTERS/Issei Kato
Developing nations, absent from the UN Security Council, enjoy greater representation in the G20 – and its emergence shows that the elitist Group of Seven is steadily losing significance, the Russian Foreign Minister suggested.

The Group of 20 – which includes the G7 countries as well as the five-member bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) – proved workable, especially when developing countries “have grievances regarding the lack of progress in reforming the Security Council,” Sergey Lavrov told an audience during his trip to New Delhi.

BIG The creation of G20 was recognition that G7 cannot anymore decide any issue of any significance.

“I would say the deficiency – the main, and probably the only, deficiency of the Security Council – is underrepresentation of the developing countries,” Lavrov acknowledged.

Russia has always backed the accession of two emerging economic giants – India and Brazil – to the council, he said.

“Our position is that the purpose of the reform is to make sure that the developing countries have a better treatment in the central organ of the United Nations.”

