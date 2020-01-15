Moscow calls for collective security ‘like OSCE for Europe’ to be implemented in Persian Gulf region – Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has urged Persian Gulf nations to work toward the creation of a joint security mechanism, noting that Moscow was concerned about the tense standoff in the region.

Lavrov said Russia was troubled by tensions in the Persian Gulf, and encouraged regional states to cooperate to ensure regional stability.

"We have been suggesting to the Gulf countries to think about collective security mechanisms, something like OSCE for Europe", Lavrov told the international Raisina Dialogue conference in New Delhi on Wednesday.

“It´s not just 'let´s not fight with each other'”, Lavrov said, adding that the initiative is about transparency and cooperation, and suggesting that more international players should be involved.

