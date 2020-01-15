 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Moscow calls for collective security ‘like OSCE for Europe’ to be implemented in Persian Gulf region – Lavrov

15 Jan, 2020 09:02
Get short URL
Moscow calls for collective security ‘like OSCE for Europe’ to be implemented in Persian Gulf region – Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov ©  Pavel Golovkin/Pool via REUTERS
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has urged Persian Gulf nations to work toward the creation of a joint security mechanism, noting that Moscow was concerned about the tense standoff in the region.

Lavrov said Russia was troubled by tensions in the Persian Gulf, and encouraged regional states to cooperate to ensure regional stability.

"We have been suggesting to the Gulf countries to think about collective security mechanisms, something like OSCE for Europe", Lavrov told the international Raisina Dialogue conference in New Delhi on Wednesday.

“It´s not just 'let´s not fight with each other'”, Lavrov said, adding that the initiative is about transparency and cooperation, and suggesting that more international players should be involved.

Also on rt.com India seeks to strengthen relationships with Iran and Russia as US-made chaos threatens New Delhi

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies