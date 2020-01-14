Libyan General Haftar left Moscow talks without signing truce with Tripoli-based GNA

Khalifa Haftar, who leads the Libyan National Army, failed to come to terms with the rival Government of National Accord, leaving the closely-watched Moscow talks without signing any agreement, Russia’s Foreign Ministry confirmed.

“We continue to work with [the opposing] sides,” the ministry told Russian TASS news agency.

General Haftar and his delegation returned to Benghazi earlier on Tuesday after the talks ended at an impasse, Al Arabiya reported. The channel cites the general himself, who says the draft agreement that was due to be signed during the Moscow peace talks didn’t include some provisions crucial to his Libyan National Army (LNA). The 76-year-old general insisted on “dismantling and disarming” forces loyal to the internationally-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) which has a seat in Tripoli, a military source from the LNA told the news outlet.

Earlier, Turkey and Russia joined forces to push the LNA and GNA into signing a binding truce that would have ended the months-long hostilities and laid the groundwork for a settlement.

Also on rt.com ‘First step in right direction’: World reacts to talks between Libya’s warring parties in Moscow

If you like this story, share it with a friend!