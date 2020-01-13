US removes China from currency manipulator list ahead of trade deal signing

US Treasury has removed China from its list of currency manipulator as Washington and Beijing are preparing to sing a large-scale trade deal.

The Treasury said in a statement that China agreed to publish relevant data on exchange rates and made an effort to refrain from "competitive devaluation" ahead of the agreement signing.

In its semi-annual report released on Monday, the Treasury said that while China “took concrete steps to devalue its currency,” Beijing still needs “to take the necessary steps to avoid a persistently weak currency.” The report also notes an “extremely large and persistent trade surplus” Bejing enjoys with the US, which it said is “dwarfing all other trade imbalances” between the US and other countries.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW