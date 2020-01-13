Good progress made in Libya ceasefire talks although not all sides signed the deal - Lavrov

Negotiations in Moscow helped to achieve some progress in the Libyan peace process, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said. However, not all parties signed the document.

The Libyan National Army (LNA) and the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) have agreed upon some ceasefire details, but they were still working on a document elaborating some concrete aspects of the ceasefire regime.

Some warring parties signed the new agreement outright but General Khalifa Haftar, the LNA commander, requested more time to study the document, Lavrov said.

The minister also made it clear that Russia and Turkey would further lend their support to all Libyan parties to help them implement the agreement reached in Moscow.

