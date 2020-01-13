 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Good progress made in Libya ceasefire talks although not all sides signed the deal - Lavrov

13 Jan, 2020 15:56
FILE PHOTO: Libyan internationally recognised government forces fight with Eastern forces in Ain Zara © REUTERS/Hani Amara
Negotiations in Moscow helped to achieve some progress in the Libyan peace process, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said. However, not all parties signed the document.

The Libyan National Army (LNA) and the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) have agreed upon some ceasefire details, but they were still working on a document elaborating some concrete aspects of the ceasefire regime.

Some warring parties signed the new agreement outright but General Khalifa Haftar, the LNA commander, requested more time to study the document, Lavrov said.

The minister also made it clear that Russia and Turkey would further lend their support to all Libyan parties to help them implement the agreement reached in Moscow.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

