 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Libyan warring parties vow to observe ceasefire without preconditions, stop all offensive military actions – draft agreement

13 Jan, 2020 15:49
Get short URL
Libyan warring parties vow to observe ceasefire without preconditions, stop all offensive military actions – draft agreement
FILE PHOTO Members of the Libyan internationally recognised government forces carry weapons in Ain Zara © REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
The Libyan National Army (LNA) and the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli have pledged to observe the ceasefire suggested by Russia and Turkey after negotiations in Moscow.

The deal itself has not been signed by everyone, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. LNA commander Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar asked for some time to think over the agreement.

The draft document suggests that all parties would stop military actions and observe the ceasefire conditions. Meanwhile a commission is to be established to determine a contact line between the warring sides. Russia and Turkey promised to supports all the sides in the conflict to help them implement the reached agreement.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies