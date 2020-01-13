Libyan warring parties vow to observe ceasefire without preconditions, stop all offensive military actions – draft agreement

The Libyan National Army (LNA) and the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli have pledged to observe the ceasefire suggested by Russia and Turkey after negotiations in Moscow.

The deal itself has not been signed by everyone, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. LNA commander Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar asked for some time to think over the agreement.

The draft document suggests that all parties would stop military actions and observe the ceasefire conditions. Meanwhile a commission is to be established to determine a contact line between the warring sides. Russia and Turkey promised to supports all the sides in the conflict to help them implement the reached agreement.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW